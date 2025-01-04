MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0454 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance

MCR stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $6.58.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

