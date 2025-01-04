Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.