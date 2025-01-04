Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Trading Up 1.4 %
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58.
About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/30 – 1/03
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Is The Dip in Tesla a Buying Opportunity Ahead of FSD Potential?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.