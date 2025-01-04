Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th.

Global Net Lease has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.0% annually over the last three years. Global Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of -261.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.7%.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $196.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,120,443.56. This trade represents a 5.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. JMP Securities raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

