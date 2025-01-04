Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of GOF opened at $15.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
