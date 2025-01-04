MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CXH stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $8.36.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.