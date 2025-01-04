John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance
Shares of HPS opened at $15.18 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
