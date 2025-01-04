MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
MFM stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $5.78.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
