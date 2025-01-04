DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $16.25.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

