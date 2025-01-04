Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 58913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.0714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 41.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 183.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

