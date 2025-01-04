Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 111667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.
Gerdau Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27.
Gerdau Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0528 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 39.13%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Gerdau
Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.
