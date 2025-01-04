Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 111667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Gerdau Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0528 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gerdau

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gerdau by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,979,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,975 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,750,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Gerdau by 1,988.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,186,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,414,000 after buying an additional 5,889,913 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 298.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,097,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gerdau by 48.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,391,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351,666 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

