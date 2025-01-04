Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.18 and last traded at C$8.14, with a volume of 589558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
OLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Orla Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Desjardins raised shares of Orla Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.
Orla Mining Trading Up 1.4 %
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.
