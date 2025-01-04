BKV (NYSE:BKV) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.32 and last traded at $23.88, with a volume of 45598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of BKV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BKV in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on BKV in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on BKV in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BKV from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BKV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.33.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

