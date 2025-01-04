Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Shares Up 14.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Free Report) were up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.77 ($0.01). Approximately 1,909,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 790,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

Anglesey Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.02. The stock has a market cap of £3.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.23.

About Anglesey Mining

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It holds 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 50.25 % interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in central Sweden.

