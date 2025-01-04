Comparing RB Global (NYSE:RBA) & Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY)

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) and Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares RB Global and Just Eat Takeaway.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RB Global 9.06% 7.41% 3.15% Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

RB Global has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RB Global $4.18 billion 4.07 $206.50 million $1.84 50.12 Just Eat Takeaway.com $5.59 billion 0.52 -$2.00 billion N/A N/A

This table compares RB Global and Just Eat Takeaway.com”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

RB Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.4% of RB Global shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of RB Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RB Global and Just Eat Takeaway.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RB Global 0 1 5 0 2.83 Just Eat Takeaway.com 0 2 2 0 2.50

RB Global presently has a consensus target price of $100.36, suggesting a potential upside of 8.82%. Given RB Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RB Global is more favorable than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Summary

RB Global beats Just Eat Takeaway.com on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc., an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution. The company's brands include GovPlanet, an online marketplace for the sale of government and military assets; RB Auction, an onsite and online marketplace for selling and buying used equipment; IronPlanet, an online marketplace for selling and buying used equipment; Marketplace-E, an online solution that make offers/buy now format; Rouse Appraisals, a certified appraisal service solution; Ritchie List Mascus, an online equipment listing service and B2B dealer portal; CSAToday, an online reporting and analysis tool that gives sellers the ability to manage their vehicle assets and monitor sales performance; and Catastrophe Response Services. In addition, it offers title, data, transportation and logistics, refurbishing, inspection, and financial services. It serves customers across various asset classes, including automotive, commercial transportation, construction, government surplus, lifting and material handling, energy, mining, and agriculture. RB Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

