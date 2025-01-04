Tasty (LON:TAST) Trading Up 5.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Tasty plc (LON:TAST – Get Free Report) were up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). Approximately 248,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 151,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

Tasty Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,097.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 million, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.23.

Tasty Company Profile

Tasty plc owns and operates restaurants in the United Kingdom casual dining market. The company operates restaurants under the Wildwood and dim t name. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

