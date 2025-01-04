Safestore (LON:SAFE) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 633.50 ($7.87) and last traded at GBX 648 ($8.05), with a volume of 99441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 644 ($8.00).

Safestore Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 729.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 802.96. The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 547.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

