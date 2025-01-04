Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Price Up 4.5% – Should You Buy?

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Approximately 1,471,591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,377,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 17 ($0.21) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.66 million, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.07, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hummingbird Resources plc (AIM: HUM) is a leading multi-asset, multi-jurisdiction gold producing Company, member of the World Gold Council and founding member of Single Mine Origin (www.singlemineorigin.com). The Company currently has two core gold projects, the operational Yanfolila Gold Mine in Mali, and the Kouroussa Gold Mine in Guinea, which will more than double current gold production once at commercial production.

Further, the Company has a controlling interest in the Dugbe Gold Project in Liberia that is being developed by joint venture partners, Pasofino Gold Limited.

