Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14.3% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 352,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 244,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

