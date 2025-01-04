Synairgen (LON:SNG) Shares Down 18.1% – Here’s Why

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 18.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.21 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.21 ($0.03). 319,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 342,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.03).

Synairgen Trading Down 13.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £4.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of -2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.17.

About Synairgen

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

