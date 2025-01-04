Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Trading 15% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Pod Point Group Holdings Plc (LON:PODP – Get Free Report) shot up 15% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.77 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.77 ($0.18). 283,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 312,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.85 ($0.16).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.75) target price on shares of Pod Point Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Pod Point Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Pod Point Group

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.99. The firm has a market cap of £24.60 million, a P/E ratio of -35.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

In related news, insider Melanie Lane purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($64,596.27). Company insiders own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Pod Point Group Company Profile

Pod Point was founded in 2009. Driven by a belief that driving shouldn’t cost the earth, Pod Point is building the infrastructure needed to enable the mass adoption of electric vehicles and to make living with an EV easy and affordable for everyone. As at 30 October 2023 the company has shipped more than 222k charge points on its network in the UK and is an official charge point supplier for major car brands.

Pod Point works with a broad range of organisations and customers to offer home and commercial charging solutions.

