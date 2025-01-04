Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Trading 15% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Pod Point Group Holdings Plc (LON:PODP – Get Free Report) shot up 15% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.77 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.77 ($0.18). 283,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 312,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.85 ($0.16).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.75) target price on shares of Pod Point Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PODP
Pod Point Group Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Pod Point Group
In related news, insider Melanie Lane purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($64,596.27). Company insiders own 57.59% of the company’s stock.
Pod Point Group Company Profile
Pod Point was founded in 2009. Driven by a belief that driving shouldn’t cost the earth, Pod Point is building the infrastructure needed to enable the mass adoption of electric vehicles and to make living with an EV easy and affordable for everyone. As at 30 October 2023 the company has shipped more than 222k charge points on its network in the UK and is an official charge point supplier for major car brands.
Pod Point works with a broad range of organisations and customers to offer home and commercial charging solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pod Point Group
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for Pod Point Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pod Point Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.