Pearson (LON:PSON) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,294.50 ($16.08) and last traded at GBX 1,293.50 ($16.07), with a volume of 1704086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,282 ($15.93).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,170 ($14.53) to GBX 1,400 ($17.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,146.75 ($14.25).

Get Pearson alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pearson

Pearson Stock Down 0.7 %

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of £8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2,581.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,218.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,088.90.

In related news, insider Sherry Coutu purchased 731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,282 ($15.93) per share, for a total transaction of £9,371.42 ($11,641.52). Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

(Get Free Report)

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to add life to a lifetime of learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That’s why our c.20,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world’s leading learning company, serving customers in c.200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.