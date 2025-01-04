Huddled Group (LON:HUD) Trading Up 7.8% – Should You Buy?

Huddled Group Plc (LON:HUD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.13 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.13 ($0.04). Approximately 513,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 722,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

Huddled Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.89 million, a P/E ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Martin Higginson sold 31,396,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £941,907.96 ($1,170,072.00). 57.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Huddled Group

We are dedicated to delivering exceptional value and efficiency in the ever-expanding realm of e-commerce.

Our mission is to launch and cultivate innovative, hyper-relevant businesses that not only meet the evolving needs of our customers but also maximise shareholder value.

Through strategic investments, continuous innovation, and a customer-centric approach; combined with a management team with a track-record of successfully launching, building and exiting businesses in the Technology, Media and Telecom sector we ensure that our businesses stay at the forefront of their respective industries, and not only meet the evolving needs of our customers but also maximise shareholder value.

