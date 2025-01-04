Sen. Markwayne Mullin Buys Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ). In a filing disclosed on January 03rd, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock on December 26th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) on 12/26/2024.

Sold $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) on 12/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) on 12/18/2024.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $89.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.77 and a 200-day moving average of $92.52. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Senator Mullin

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.