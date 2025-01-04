PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $66,483.20 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) insider Mukul Kumar sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $66,483.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,754.20. This represents a 7.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 16th, Mukul Kumar sold 7,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $115,640.00.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Mukul Kumar sold 7,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $115,780.00.
PubMatic Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $732.27 million, a PE ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $25.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on PUBM shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PubMatic from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
