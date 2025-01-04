Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida Sells 864 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $91,463.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,107.68. This trade represents a 4.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,030 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $114,175.50.

On Monday, November 11th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,111 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $115,544.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,030 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.65, for a total value of $100,579.50.

Palomar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $104.81 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.81 and a 1 year high of $112.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.96. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 48.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 490.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLMR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Palomar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

