Jay R. Grant Sells 18,524 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TTD opened at $121.84 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.56 and a 200 day moving average of $111.09. The firm has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.74, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 66.7% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

