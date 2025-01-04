Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Shares Down 13% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report) were down 13% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 189,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 198,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Avanti Helium Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$9.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.91.
Avanti Helium Company Profile
Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avanti Helium
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- Trading Halts Explained
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.