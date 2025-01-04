ASOS (LON:ASC) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 454.20 ($5.64) and last traded at GBX 449 ($5.58), with a volume of 49745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 445.20 ($5.53).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded ASOS to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 300 ($3.73) to GBX 290 ($3.60) in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 391 ($4.86).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 386.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 385.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £511.70 million, a PE ratio of -215.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.84.

In other news, insider William Barker purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 367 ($4.56) per share, with a total value of £550,500 ($683,850.93). Also, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.17), for a total transaction of £6,689.76 ($8,310.26). Insiders acquired 537,473 shares of company stock valued at $194,840,753 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

