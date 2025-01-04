Information Services Group Extends Employment Agreement with CEO Michael P. Connors

On January 1, 2025, Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) announced in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the Company has entered into Amendment No. 4 with Michael P. Connors, who serves as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. This Amendment to Mr. Connors’ Employment Agreement was signed on January 1, 2025, extending the original termination date of December 31, 2025, to December 31, 2029, representing an additional four-year term.

As part of the agreement, the Company granted Mr. Connors $350,000 worth of restricted stock units, based on the closing sales price of the Company’s common stock on January 2, 2025. These units will vest if, before December 31, 2027, the average closing sales price of the Company’s common stock over any 45-day period is at least 20% higher than the closing price on December 31, 2024. Additionally, a cash payment of $500,000 will be made to Mr. Connors if the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, 2026, or 2027, is at least 50% greater than the Adjusted EBITDA reported for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The details of the Amendment are filed as Exhibit 10.1 in the Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This news signals a continued commitment from Information Services Group to retain its top leadership talent and align their long-term incentives with the Company’s performance goals. More information on this agreement can be found in the full text of the Amendment attached to the Form 8-K filing.

Additionally, the Form 8-K filing included the departure of directors or certain officers, Election of Directors, and Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers under item 5.02. The document also disclosed the financial statements and exhibits filed by the Company pursuant to item 9.01.

For more details, interested parties are encouraged to refer directly to the Form 8-K filing on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.

This concludes the summary of the recent developments at Information Services Group, Inc.

