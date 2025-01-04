Matthew C. Banks Sells 210 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $15,779.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,183.02. This trade represents a 2.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Roku Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Roku stock opened at $77.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.48 and a beta of 2.06. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $99.80.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 33.4% in the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 123.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Roku in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wolfe Research raised Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roku from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROKU

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.