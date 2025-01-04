Insider Selling: McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) EVP Sells 1,499 Shares of Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total transaction of $436,134.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $453,882. This trade represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $294.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $317.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.66.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Baird R W lowered McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

