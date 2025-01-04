Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) President Sanjiv Das Sells 6,343 Shares

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) President Sanjiv Das sold 6,343 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $63,239.71. Following the transaction, the president now owns 75,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,014.16. This represents a 7.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sanjiv Das also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, October 17th, Sanjiv Das sold 10,683 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $125,738.91.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of PGY opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 6.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 48.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.