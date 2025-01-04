Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Insider Leon Trefler Sells 752 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $70,560.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,006.59. This trade represents a 1.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Leon Trefler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pegasystems alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $71,139.20.

On Friday, November 1st, Leon Trefler sold 8,288 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.23, for a total value of $673,234.24.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $94.50 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $97.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.18 and its 200-day moving average is $75.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 68.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth $1,598,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEGA

About Pegasystems

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.