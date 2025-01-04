Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Trading 100% Higher – Still a Buy?

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 100% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 367,080 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 213,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Company Profile
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
