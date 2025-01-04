Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.88 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 20.19 ($0.25). Watkin Jones shares last traded at GBX 20.55 ($0.26), with a volume of 304,232 shares trading hands.

Watkin Jones Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of £52.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.25 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 32.81.

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.

