Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and traded as low as $7.25. Saker Aviation Services shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 478 shares traded.

Saker Aviation Services Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a market cap of $7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.57.

About Saker Aviation Services

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a Downtown Manhattan (New York) Heliport. The company was formerly known as FirstFlight, Inc and changed its name to Saker Aviation Services, Inc in September 2009.

