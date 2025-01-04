Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and traded as low as $6.42. Babcock International Group shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 370 shares traded.

Babcock International Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Babcock International Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.0253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

