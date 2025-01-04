CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 285.74 ($3.55) and traded as low as GBX 242.50 ($3.01). CMC Markets shares last traded at GBX 246 ($3.06), with a volume of 165,867 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

CMC Markets

CMC Markets Stock Performance

CMC Markets Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of £688.36 million, a PE ratio of 1,447.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 285.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 303.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,705.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Albert Soleiman bought 96 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 316 ($3.93) per share, with a total value of £303.36 ($376.84). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 296 shares of company stock worth $89,712. 64.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

