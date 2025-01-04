Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.57 and traded as low as C$0.56. Americas Silver shares last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 114,899 shares changing hands.

Americas Silver Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$152.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

