Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.04. Aberdeen International shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 217,000 shares.

Aberdeen International Trading Down 12.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$5.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector and renewal energy sectors. It focuses on green energy, agriculture, renewable, natural resource, and natural resource related industries. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.