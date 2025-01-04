Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and traded as low as $19.47. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $19.86, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a market cap of $84.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Jeffersonville Bancorp alerts:

Jeffersonville Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Jeffersonville Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.19%.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.