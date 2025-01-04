Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and traded as low as $11.90. Atlantia shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 49,800 shares traded.

Atlantia Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91.

About Atlantia

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

