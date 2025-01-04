Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as low as C$8.22. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares trading hands.
Victoria Gold Trading Down 1.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.30. The stock has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34.
Victoria Gold Company Profile
Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Victoria Gold
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.