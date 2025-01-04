Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 806.45 ($10.02) and traded as low as GBX 770 ($9.57). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 772 ($9.59), with a volume of 122,541 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on KNOS. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,235 ($15.34) to GBX 1,185 ($14.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,415 ($17.58) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNOS
Kainos Group Stock Down 2.6 %
Kainos Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a GBX 9.30 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.17%. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,923.08%.
Kainos Group Company Profile
Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kainos Group
- Trading Halts Explained
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.