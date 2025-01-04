Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 806.45 ($10.02) and traded as low as GBX 770 ($9.57). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 772 ($9.59), with a volume of 122,541 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNOS. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,235 ($15.34) to GBX 1,185 ($14.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,415 ($17.58) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £971.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,979.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 806.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 924.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a GBX 9.30 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.17%. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,923.08%.

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

