MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.47 and traded as low as $16.37. MEG Energy shares last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 10,148 shares.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.0722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.