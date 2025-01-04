Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 281.29 ($3.49) and traded as low as GBX 275 ($3.42). Schroder Income Growth shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.42), with a volume of 86,731 shares traded.

Schroder Income Growth Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 281.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 287.33. The stock has a market cap of £191.02 million, a PE ratio of 1,195.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Schroder Income Growth Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Schroder Income Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,086.96%.

Insider Transactions at Schroder Income Growth

Schroder Income Growth Company Profile

In related news, insider Fraser McIntyre bought 3,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £9,955.83 ($12,367.49). Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

