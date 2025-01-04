New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and traded as low as $0.27. New World Development shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 18,305 shares.
New World Development Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.
About New World Development
New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as whole life, term, dread disease, medical, disability, and accident insurance products.
