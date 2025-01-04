Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.34 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.75 ($0.10). Sutton Harbour Group shares last traded at GBX 7.99 ($0.10), with a volume of 416 shares trading hands.

Sutton Harbour Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.40. The company has a market cap of £11.42 million, a P/E ratio of -266.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.30.

Sutton Harbour Group Company Profile

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers harbour and its ancillary facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 523 leisure and commercial vessels; King Point Marina that has 119 leisure berths; and Plymouth Fisheries.

