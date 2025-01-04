Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and traded as low as $4.81. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 121,070 shares traded.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 1.9 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.75%.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
