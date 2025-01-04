Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and traded as low as $15.97. Sodexo shares last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 35,579 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Sodexo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Sodexo Stock Down 1.1 %

Sodexo Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.5696 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

See Also

